How Allegri influenced Juventus decision to pull out of Nandez negotiations

Juventus wanted to add Cagliari’s Nahitan Nandez to their squad before the transfer window closed yesterday.

The midfielder has been one of the bright lights of the Sardinia side and he looks set to play for a top club soon.

Juve has been following him for some time now and hoped to land him in the last hours of the January transfer window.

However, both clubs couldn’t agree, and he had to remain with his present employers.

It was a deal that Max Allegri had wanted and later in the day reports claimed Juve could send Kaio Jorge the other way.

It remains unclear if Juve were prepared to include the former Santos teenager in the deal.

However, Tuttojuve claims Allegri didn’t want to lose the Brazilian and chose not to push for the deal if it has to involve Jorge.

Jorge has struggled to play regularly for Juventus since he joined the club, but if Allegri wants him, it means the manager has seen something in the Brazilian boy.

He is the one who makes the team selections, and the club had to respect his wishes not to send the youngster away.

With Denis Zakaria joining the club, we probably don’t need to add Nandez, at least for now.