How Allegri influenced Juventus’ Donnarumma decision

Juventus had been offered the chance to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma as he approached the end of his stay at AC Milan.

The Italy number one was in talks with Milan over a new deal for much of last season, but negotiations down and they have moved on by signing Mike Maignan.

The goalkeeper is one of the best in the world and his agent, Mino Raiola, has a good relationship with Juventus.

Because of this, he was linked with a free transfer to Juve even though the Bianconeri has one of Serie A’s finest goalkeepers in Wojciech Szczesny.

Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia is reporting that Max Allegri told the Juventus hierarchy that he prefers Szczesny in goal because he considers the Pole to be of the highest quality.

Gianluca Di Marzio, who works for Sky Sports relates the development and said Allegri decided Szczesny was more than capable of manning the goal for the Bianconeri.

‘Allegri immediately told Juventus directors he prefers Szczesny because he considers him among the top four goalkeepers in the world,’ Di Marzio said as cited in the Football Italia report.

‘Gigio was a priority for Juventus, but Allegri preferred Szczesny, a brave and risky choice,’ the journalist added.