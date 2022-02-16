How Allegri plans to replace Danilo in his defence against Torino

Danilo is one of Juventus key players, but he is suspended for their next game against Torino.

The Brazilian scored the very important equaliser which rescued a point for the Bianconeri in their last game against Atalanta.

The former Real Madrid man has become one of the most important parts of the Juve side, but he is suspended for their next game against Torino.

The team would miss his presence greatly, but Max Allegri has to find a replacement for him.

He has been playing primarily as a right-back for the club in recent weeks, and he is expected to continue in that role when he returns.

However, in his absence, Tuttosport claims Allegri will put Juan Cuadrado back in his system to play as a right-back.

The Colombian played as a wing-back in many matches for Andrea Pirlo last season, but he has starred as a winger for Allegri so far.

Danilo has been an important player for the club, and it would have been great to have him as an option in this game.

However, we have several other players who can replace him even if Cuadrado wasn’t available.

Fans will expect the Colombian to be in a similarly good form when he takes to the pitch with the rest of his teammates for this game.