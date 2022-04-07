How Allegri resisted all provocations to maintain “Lo Stile Juve”

Last weekend, Juventus endured one of their toughest nights of the season. Despite dominating the action for the vast majority of the match, the Bianconeri failed to break the deadlock against Inter.

Instead, it was the Nerazzurri who scored the lone goal of the encounter, as Hakan Calhanoglu converted a dubious spot kick from his second attempt.

Moreover, the match was filled with controversial refereeing decisions that went in the Beneamata’s favor. Lautaro Martinez was lucky to escape a dismissal, and Denis Zakaria should have earned a penalty kick after being tripped by Alessandro Bastoni on the penalty box line.

Even though Max Allegri lost his temper on one occasion during the match (reverting to his signature coat-throwing move), the manager kept his composure after the final whistle.

Omar Savoldi explains in his column for ilBianconero how the Livorno native maintained “Lo Stile Juve” or the Juventus style, as he kept his composure and refused to blame the official for the result.

Even when a famous Italian satirical show gave him the unceremonious Golden Tapir on Monday, Allegri took it with a smile, and even described referee Massimiliano Irrati’s performance as “very good”.

The source then compares the Juventus manager’s cool behavior to others like José Mourinho and Simone Inzaghi, believing that they would have probably reacted in a less diplomatic manner in the face of such provocation.

The journalist also points out to the fact that Juventus are often willing to put such controversies to bed shortly after their occurrence, while some of the anti-Juventus media insists on digging up past incidents that went in the Old Lady’s favor despite the fact that it happened several years ago (for example, the referee’s decision not to send off Miralem Pjanic against Inter in 2018).