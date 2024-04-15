The future of Adrien Rabiot at Juventus could be intertwined with Max Allegri, even if it depends on other factors as well.

Following the goalless draw against Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday, the Frenchman admitted he could leave the club at the end of the season, while also implying that his fate could be attached to the under-fire manager.

The 29-year-old is currently running on an expiring contract. As for Allegri, his deal remains valid for another year, but the management could opt for an early divorce.

According to Tuttosport, the coach’s exit could accelerate Rabiot’s departure due to the strong bond that the two men share.

The Livorno native has always been the main sponsor for the France international at the club.

However, the Turin-based newspaper also identifies the Champions League qualification as the most significant factor in the equation.

On the other hand, the source claims that even Juventus could willingly part ways with Rabiot to make room for new players who can interpret the ideas of a new manager, with Thiago Motta being the main candidate for the role.

For instance, the report points out the Frenchman’s hesitancy to shoot in the final minute of the Derby, when he preferred to play it safe. This maneuver complies with Allegri’s philosophy, but might not sit well with a different tactician in the dugout.

Tuttosport also notes that Rabiot has a good relationship with Motta, dating back to their time as teammates at Paris Saint-Germain. However, this doesn’t always translate into a prosperous collaboration between player and manager.