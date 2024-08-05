In the last few days, there have been growing rumors linking Juventus star Federico Chiesa with a move to Inter.

As we all know by now, the 26-year-old isn’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans for next season, and he’s also running on an expiring contract. Hence, the Italian has been bluntly told to find himself a new club.

But what if that club happened to be the Old Lady’s biggest rival?

According to Tuttosport, a swap deal involving Chiesa and Davide Frattesi might be gaining steam, as it would allow both clubs to solve some of their problems.

In Juve’s case, finding a solution for the Chiesa dilemma is at the top of Cristiano Giuntoli’s agenda. The club cannot afford to leave a high-caliber on the fringes of the technical project before allowing him to walk away for free a year later.

Moreover, the Bianconeri need a new midfielder who can add pace to the department and make daring runs towards the final third.

While Teun Koopmeiners remains the club’s ultimate dream, Frattesi could be a decent alternative.

The 24-year-old joined Inter last summer but was also heavily linked to Juventus during his time at Sassuolo.

Although he had his moments last season, the Roman couldn’t carve himself a starting spot in Simone Inzaghi’s lineup due to the tough competition for places. His situation is unlikely to improve this season with Piotr Zielinski joining the midfield ranks.

Therefore, the Italian champions could be willing to sacrifice Frattesi for the services of Chiesa who would complete Inzaghi’s attacking department.

However, the source warns that due to Chiesa’s expiring contract, Frattesi has a higher market value, so Juventus would have to pay circa 10 million euros to balance the accounts.