Juventus kick off their Club World Cup campaign this evening against UAE side Al Ain. While the stadiums may not be packed, there is significant interest from fans worldwide, many of whom will watch the match via TV networks or live streaming services.

DAZN hold the worldwide streaming rights for the tournament and is currently offering limited free access. This means you do not have to miss Juventus’ matches or any of the other games, regardless of which teams are involved.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 03:00 Rome time at Audi Field in Washington DC, providing an early start for European viewers.

How to Watch Juventus at the Club World Cup for Free

Thanks to DAZN’s streaming service, supporters around the world can watch Juventus without any subscription fees during this free access period. This generous offer makes it easier for fans to follow all the action, whether they are at home or on the move.

Following tonight’s fixture against Al Ain, Juventus will face Wydad AC of Morocco on Sunday. Their final group game will be against English giants Manchester City next Thursday, a fixture expected to be crucial in determining who advances.

Club World Cup

Juventus’ Prospects in the Tournament

Juventus are anticipated to finish in the top two of their group alongside Manchester City. Nevertheless, tournament football is often unpredictable, and shocks are not uncommon. Igor Tudor’s squad must remain fully focused and avoid any hint of complacency, as this could prove costly.

While Juventus are not considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy, they are expected to be competitive regardless of their opponents. Once the tournament reaches the knockout stages, anything can happen, and the Bianconeri will be eager to make a significant impact.

