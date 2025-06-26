Juventus face English giants Manchester City this evening in the final group match of the Club World Cup, with the winner set to claim top spot. A draw would suffice for Igor Tudor’s side to progress as Group G winners, and the best part is, you can watch it for free from almost anywhere in the world.

DAZN holds the global streaming rights for the tournament and is currently offering limited free access. This means you won’t have to miss Juventus’ fixtures or any of the other matches, regardless of which teams are playing.

Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Rome time at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Watch all Club World Cup matches for FREE with DAZN

How to Watch Juventus at the Club World Cup for Free

Thanks to DAZN’s streaming service, supporters around the world can watch Juventus without any subscription fees during this free access period. This generous offer makes it easier for fans to follow all the action, whether they are at home or on the move.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus in Dominant Form – For Now

Juventus have performed brilliantly thus far, but let’s be honest, they have yet to face one of the tournament favourites. That all changes tonight as they take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Juve did defeat City in the Champions League earlier this season, but that was a very different side at the time. City were enduring a dreadful run of form, and tonight the Bianconeri will come up against a much-improved Guardiola outfit.

Everything is set for an entertaining encounter. While both teams have already secured their places in the knockout stages, pride and bragging rights are still very much at stake. You can count on both sides wanting to maintain momentum as the competition progresses.