Juventus kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a 5-0 win over UAE side Al Ain on Thursday and will be looking to extend that winning run against Morocco outfit Wydad AC this evening. Interest from fans worldwide is growing, with many watching the match via TV networks or live streaming services.

DAZN hold the worldwide streaming rights for the tournament and is currently offering limited free access. This means you do not have to miss Juventus’ matches or any of the other games, regardless of which teams are involved.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 18:00 Rome time at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, providing a much more convenient start for European viewers.

Watch all 63 Club World Cup matches for FREE with DAZN

How to Watch Juventus at the Club World Cup for Free

Thanks to DAZN’s streaming service, supporters around the world can watch Juventus without any subscription fees during this free access period. This generous offer makes it easier for fans to follow all the action, whether they are at home or on the move.

Following tonight’s fixture against Wydad AC, Juventus will face English giants Manchester City next Thursday, a fixture that could end up deciding who finishes top of the group.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Prospects in the Tournament

Juventus prospects have been lifted with their impressive opening game win over Al Ain, and if they are to reproduce such a performance against Wydad, then confidence will certainly grow that Igor Tudor’s men could go very deep into the competition.

The so-called big sides like Real Madrid and PSG have both been given wake up calls and it would be wrong to understimate the side from Moroco, however, a win today and a positive result against Man City next week and there is no reason why the Bianconeri cannot start to believe they can go all the way.