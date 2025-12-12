Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza has emerged as a significant target for Juventus, although the Bianconeri face strong competition in their pursuit of the highly regarded youngster. Widely compared to Barcelona’s Pedri, Mendoza is viewed by many observers as one of the finest emerging talents in Spain. At 20, he remains a raw prospect, yet his performances already suggest exceptional potential. Those who have monitored his progress note his rapid development and his ability to influence matches with maturity well beyond his years. Juventus regard him as an ideal addition to their wider project, believing he could enter their senior squad immediately while still offering long-term value.

Growing Competition for Mendoza

However, Juventus are not alone in its admiration. Mendoza has also attracted the attention of Arsenal, a club with a long-standing record of recruiting promising players from Spain. The Gunners are said to consider him among the most impressive young midfielders in the country, a view that aligns with their broader transfer strategy. This interest presents Juventus with a considerable challenge, as they are fully aware of Arsenal’s effectiveness in the Spanish market and recognise that the London club’s involvement complicates their plans. The men in black and white would be disappointed by any further progress Arsenal make in this pursuit, especially given their desire to secure a player they believe could quickly become an important figure.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Juventus’ Strategy to Secure the Deal

In response to the mounting competition, Juventus are exploring ways to strengthen its offer. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the club intend to propose a very high salary that they expect no other suitor would match. This approach reflects the seriousness with which they view Mendoza’s potential contribution and their determination to outmanoeuvre rival clubs. Juventus understand that several sides are monitoring the midfielder and views an enhanced financial package as their most decisive advantage.