While Matthijs de Ligt’s sale would provide fresh funds on the market, Juventus could depend on another exit to unlock deals for two new comers.

We’re talking about Arthur Melo who should leave the club this season after failing to impress during the past two campaigns.

The Brazilian landed in Turin back in 2020 in a controversial exchange deal that sent Miralem Pjanic towards Barcelona.

However, the 25-year-old struggled between injuries and the lack of playing while failing to fill the shoes of his Bosnian counterpart.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Roma could accept Arthur as a part of an exchange deal for Nicolò Zaniolo.

Therefore, the former Gremio star would lend Juventus a hand in their quest to sign the versatile Italian player.

But that’s not all, as the source also suggests that Arthur’s departure would pave the way for the arrival of Paris Saint Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The report explains that Juventus considers the Argentine to be the final piece in the midfield jigsaw.

Paredes would act as a Regista, which is the same role that Arthur has been occupying in Turin.

Hence, the Brazilian’s departure would be somewhat mandatory to make room for the PSG wantaway both in the squad and on the wage bill.