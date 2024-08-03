Juventus and Atalanta continue discussions about Teun Koopmeiners, but the Bianconeri might have to wait a little longer to sign him, even if they meet Atalanta’s asking price.

The midfielder has remained professional as he prepares for the new season, despite hoping to be allowed to join Juventus.

The Bianconeri are eager to finalise the deal, but Atalanta is not in a hurry and has demanded a significant fee to let him leave.

La Dea won the Europa League last term, meaning they will face Real Madrid in the Super Cup final this season. It is an important game in their calendar as they aim to win another trophy this year.

A report on Football Italia claims Atalanta will accept a bid of around 55 million euros from Juventus for the Dutchman. However, he will have to stay and leave after the Super Cup on August 14.

Juve FC Says

We have still not reached an agreement to sign Koopmeiners, and the Super Cup is just 11 days away, so we need to act quickly.

Otherwise, he will remain on Atalanta’s books even after the Super Cup has ended.