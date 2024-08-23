Barcelona is emerging as the likely destination for Federico Chiesa, as the Azzurri star edges closer to fulfilling his dream of joining a top European club.

Chiesa has rejected offers from Napoli and AS Roma, who are not competing in the Champions League, and was prepared to let his contract run down at Juventus. With the risk of him joining Inter Milan as a free agent next season, Juve has been determined to find him a new club this summer.

The Bianconeri are now willing to lower their asking price to expedite the transfer. However, given Barcelona’s well-known financial struggles, the question arises: how can they fund the deal?

According to a report from Il Bianconero, the Catalans are nearing the sale of Mikayil Faye to Rennes for €10 million. They plan to reinvest that sum into the move for Chiesa, who has also agreed to a salary reduction to facilitate the transfer.

Chiesa initially sought €6 million net per season to switch clubs, but the report suggests he has settled for €4 million to join Barcelona.

Once Barcelona finalises the sale of Faye, they are expected to intensify their pursuit of Chiesa and conclude the deal.

Juve FC Says

Selling Chiesa will make this summer successful because we will have offloaded one of our big earners.