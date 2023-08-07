In recent weeks, Juventus have been working on a sensational exchange deal with Chelsea, involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri already have an agreement in place with the Belgian striker, but they’re waiting for the stars to line up.

However, the track that leads Vlahovic to Stamford Bridge remains somewhat thorny, with neither party apparently too keen on the operation.

But according to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Bayern Munich could enter the fray and break the stalemate.

As the source explains, the Bavarian giants are still struggling in their attempts to reach an accord with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane’s transfer.

Therefore, the Bundesliga champions could eventually abandon the track and resort to Vlahovic as an alternative solution.

So if Bayern come forward with a figure close to 80 million euros, the Bianconeri would be happy to send the 23-year-old to Germany in a similar operation to Matthijs de Ligt’s.

This would provide the Old Lady with the necessary funds to complete the signing of Lukaku without having to endure the complications of the proposed exchange deal.

On another note, Tuttosport (via ilBianconero) claims that Bayern Munich are offering Juventus the services of their midfielders Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch as possible counterparts in the Vlahovic deal.