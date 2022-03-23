How Berardi’s statement infuriated Juventus five years ago

Amidst Paulo Dybala’s impending exit, media outlets have been linked with several replacements.

One of the names that resurfaced on the scene is Domenico Berardi. The Italian could have ended up in Turin a long time ago, as the club used to own half of his contract between 2013 and 2015.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old stayed firm at Sassuolo, becoming an iconic figure at the Mapei Stadium.

Berardi was a part of the Italian national team that won Euro 2020 last summer. This season, he’s reaching new heights, contributing in 14 goals and as many assists in 27 Serie A appearances thus far.

Therefore, we can understand why Juventus are once again monitoring his displays.

However, JuventusNews24 reminded us of an episode that took place five years ago, with Berardi making statements that infuriated the Bianconeri.

At the time, the winger had claimed that he was relieved to stay at Sassuolo and end his association with Juventus, while revealing his love for Inter.

“Juve was like an imposition for me, my heart beats for Inter. Allegri just has to say thank you..” he reportedly said five years ago.

Obviously, the player is much more mature at the moment, and would probably avoid such unnecessary remarks. But we have to see if the management is willing to forget about these comments that were at the time taken as a slight.