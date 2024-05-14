Juventus are currently working to bring Thiago Motta to Turin, but Bologna are still desperately trying to keep hold of their manager.

The Bianconeri are increasingly likely to part ways with Max Allegri at the end of the season, even though his contract is valid for another year.

As for Motta, his contract with the Rossoblu will expire in June, leaving him free to join a new club this summer.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, everyone at Bologna is desperate to maintain Motta, starting from the club’s owner Joey Saputo, all the way down to the players.

The Rossoblu’s chairman has recently returned from Canada as he looks to settle the situation.

Saputo will reportedly try to lock down the new tactician with a new contract while offering him a pay raise, various bonuses and more power on the transfer market to avoid a similar scenario from last summer when the management rejected the coach’s requests.

Moreover, the club’s historic qualification for the Champions League could be an additional incentive for Motta to stay.

The Roman newspaper also claims that Bologna players have been pleading the 41-year-old to stay at the Renato Dall’Ara for another season.

The source believes that the next few days could be fundamental on this front, as Bologna are looking to lay ground for decisive contract talks at the end of the season.

The report doesn’t expect any official decisions to be made in this regard before Bologna’s final league fixture against Genoa.