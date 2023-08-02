According to certain reports, Alberico Evani’s departure from the Italian national team setup has been linked to the continuous selection of Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci by Roberto Mancini. Despite Bonucci’s limited playing time at Juventus due to recurring fitness issues, he has still been frequently called up to represent the national team.

It appears that Bonucci’s performances have been affected by his fitness problems, prompting suggestions that he should consider finding a new team. This situation has raised questions about the justification behind his regular call-ups for international duty.

Football Italia’s report indicates that Bonucci’s selection might have been a significant factor in Evani’s decision to leave his position within the national team setup. It is worth noting that Mancini and Bonucci were former teammates during their playing days, which could potentially influence the selection choices.

While the exact reasons for Evani’s departure have not been publicly disclosed, it remains unclear what specific factors led to his decision. The situation underscores the complexity and challenges of managing national teams and the various considerations involved in player selections.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has to think about leaving the national team to earn a prolonged playing career, even if that means leaving Juve for another club.

We know he has had a good time on our books, but forcing the club to keep him will affect his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

This should be one main reason he gets serious about finding a new club, even if it means leaving Serie A for another league.

At 36, there is a little more expected from him and he should be prepared to hang his boots soon.