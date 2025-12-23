Gleison Bremer has established himself as one of the most important players at Juventus, and there is a strong argument that he is currently their most influential individual. The Brazilian defender recently returned from injury in Juventus’ victory over AS Roma, a result that immediately underlined his value to the team. His presence brought stability and authority to the back line, qualities that have often been missing during his absence.

Bremer has endured an unfortunate run with fitness issues, having struggled with injuries across recent seasons. As a result, Juventus are now expected to take extra care in managing his workload. Monitoring his minutes and physical demands will be crucial, as his availability appears closely linked to the team’s overall success. Whenever he is fit and selected, Juventus look far more secure and competitive.

Bremer’s impact on results

The importance of Bremer is clearly reflected in Juventus’ results this season. The team have not lost any of the seven matches he has started, highlighting just how significant his influence has been. His ability to organise the defence, win duels, and maintain composure under pressure has given the side a strong foundation to build from in matches.

In contrast, Juventus have struggled far more without him. When Bremer is absent, the team have suffered four defeats, demonstrating a noticeable drop in stability and consistency. His return against Roma not only boosted confidence but also reinforced the belief that Juventus are a stronger and more reliable team with him on the pitch.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Statistics underline his importance

According to Tuttojuve, the statistical difference with and without Bremer is striking. Juventus average 2.42 points per game when he plays, compared to just 1.5 points per game when he is unavailable. These figures clearly show the scale of his impact and explain why he is regarded as a key figure within the squad.

Such numbers underline why Juventus see Bremer as central to their ambitions this season. The club are fully aware that protecting him from further injury is essential. By carefully managing his workload and recovery, they hope to keep him fit for the long term, ensuring that his influence continues to drive positive results and provide the defensive strength the team relies upon.