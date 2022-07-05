Aside from the imminent arrivals of Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, Juventus also appear to have Andrea Cambiaso in the bag.

The young left-back should join the Bianconeri this summer, even if the club is yet to define an agreement with Genoa.

In fact, the two clubs have a deal in principle, but Radu Dragusin is reluctant to accept a switch to the newly-relegated club.

Nonetheless, Cambiaso will eventually make the switch to Turin one way or the other. But whether he’ll be a part of Max Allegri’s squad is far less certain.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus could send Cambiaso on loan to another Serie A club for the next campaign.

With Alex Sandro poised to see out his contract with the club and Luca Pellegrini yet to seal a departure, Cambiaso could find little space in the squad next season.

The source mentions Salernitana as a potential suitor. However, Juventus might prefer to send him to Bologna.

The Emilians could sell Aaron Hickey this summer, and the 22-year-old could be a suitable replacement for the Scotsman.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri could benefit from the temporary loan move to open a track with Bologna for Marko Arnautovic.

The Turin-based giants are searching the market for a striker who can act as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic, and have identified the Austrian veteran as the ideal profile for the role.

However, Bologna have been resisting the Old Lady’s onslaught, setting a relatively high price tag.