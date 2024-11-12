Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has gradually cemented himself as a true protagonist at the club, making a strong case for the captaincy.

The 24-year-old first signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 after emerging on the scene at Genoa. He then spent a campaign on loan at Bologna where he sharpened his tools while forging a solid bond with Thiago Motta.

Last season, Cambiaso became a regular starter in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme, but his reunion with Motta has elevated him to another level. The Italy international has been featuring in a variety of roles under the guidance of the Italo-Brazilian manager, and he’s been able to make the difference on several occasions, including last Saturday’s Derby della Mole.

The left-back stimulated the opener with a menacing run after finding a pocket of space in the Torino defenses, and Timothy Weah was there to pounce on the rebound. Cambiaso was thus identified as the best player on the pitch by the majority of Italian newspapers.

But aside from his technical attributes, the Genoa youth product is also displaying a strong character and a level-headed attitude similar to legendary Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, notes Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero.

As the Roman newspaper explains, this was evidenced by his calm approach against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. The match official awarded the two penalties to the Italian champions, and Cambiaso argued his team’s case calmly and respectfully, evoking memories of the great Chiellini.

Therefore, the source believes the former Bologna man would be a strong candidate if Motta ever decides to elect a new captain rather than passing the armband between several players.

In the meantime, Danilo remains the club’s first skipper, but his time in Turin could be drawing to an end either in January or next summer.