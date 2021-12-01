How can Juventus get back in the title race by the new year?

This has been a troubled season for Juventus, and we all know by now that the Scudetto is fast slipping away.

For a club that is almost 10 points behind the top four and not knowing how many goals will be scored by their limp attackers, the last thing it should think about is winning the league title.

Max Allegri knows his team is in a critical position now, and he has to work some magic to make everything return to normalcy.

The next few games before the new year are important fixtures for the club.

If they can win all of them and the teams above have a wobble, Juve could be back in the title race by the second half of this season.

Allegri’s men face some very tough fixtures on their return from the winter break, but they have some very winnable games before Serie A shuts down over the festive period.

In Serie A, the Bianconeri will face Genoa, Venezia, Bologna and Cagliari before the new year.

In this campaign, beating the teams in the bottom half of the league table has been a struggle for Juve.

This makes every one of those four fixtures tricky, even though the Bianconeri should ideally stroll to the three points in each of them.

The likes of Empoli and Verona have secured unlikely wins against Allegri’s men this season, however, the 2-0 defeat of Salernitana last night showed the Bianconeri can get a win against unfancied opponents.

They will need the same mindset for their next four league matches. If they are serious about returning to the top four by the new year, they need to win all those matches.

They resume after the break with a fixture against Napoli followed by AS Roma. If they haven’t won enough of their next few fixtures, those two games would be very tough for them.

Goals have been a problem at the Allianz Stadium this season and Allegri knows his stars need to start scoring more often.

The club might be forced to get attacking reinforcements in the January transfer window, but it could be out of the top four race by then if the current attackers don’t score enough goals in the remaining league fixtures of this year.

They have handed Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata much of the goal-scoring responsibilities and they did both find the back of the net last night. However, the likes of Kaio Jorge and Moise Kean also need to step up.

At the moment, the Bianconeri cannot rely on just the attackers to get the goals.

Everyone should be ready to contribute in front of the goal because winning at all cost is what we need now.