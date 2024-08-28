Juventus remains the biggest club in Italian football, both financially and historically, and even their recent struggles have not stopped them from leading that list.
The men in black and white have faced challenges both on and off the pitch over the last three seasons.
Their on-field performance under Max Allegri has been disappointing, while their off-field issues have also been significant.
Juve had to reach a settlement with Italian authorities and were docked ten points for an off-field violation.
UEFA also banned them from all European competitions last season, leaving Allegri to focus solely on domestic success, which he partially achieved by winning the Coppa Italia.
While Juve has been trying to get back on track, other top European clubs have strengthened their financial positions, widening the gap between them and the Bianconeri.
Manchester City earned the most last year, bringing in USD 1.37 billion, followed by Real Madrid at approximately $1.13 billion USD. The Citizens can rightfully claim to be the financial champions in football, dominating both on and off the field.
Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal, among others, all currently earn more than Juventus.
How can Juventus catch the top European clubs?
Conclusion
Juventus’ decline from the top of the list of Europe’s most valuable clubs in terms of earnings was gradual, so they need to adopt a patient approach to rebuilding their value.
1 Comment
TV money.