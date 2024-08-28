Juventus remains the biggest club in Italian football, both financially and historically, and even their recent struggles have not stopped them from leading that list.

The men in black and white have faced challenges both on and off the pitch over the last three seasons.

Their on-field performance under Max Allegri has been disappointing, while their off-field issues have also been significant.

Juve had to reach a settlement with Italian authorities and were docked ten points for an off-field violation.

UEFA also banned them from all European competitions last season, leaving Allegri to focus solely on domestic success, which he partially achieved by winning the Coppa Italia.

While Juve has been trying to get back on track, other top European clubs have strengthened their financial positions, widening the gap between them and the Bianconeri.

Manchester City earned the most last year, bringing in USD 1.37 billion, followed by Real Madrid at approximately $1.13 billion USD. The Citizens can rightfully claim to be the financial champions in football, dominating both on and off the field.

Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, PSG, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal, among others, all currently earn more than Juventus.

How can Juventus catch the top European clubs?

Juve is starting fresh with Thiago Motta as their manager and Cristiano Giuntoli as their sporting director. The duo have made some smart moves in the transfer market this summer, which bodes well for the future. Juventus remains one of Europe’s top clubs, and the Bianconeri are working hard to ensure they return to strong performances on the pitch. Improving their on-field results will be the first step towards increasing the club’s market value. Winning matches and trophies will boost Juve’s revenue and make them attractive to sponsors again. If Motta can get the team to play an exciting style of football, it will help grow the club’s fanbase and enable them to raise season ticket prices. More importantly, more brands will be eager to partner with the team. This approach could lead to more lucrative partnerships, allowing the Old Lady to charge higher fees for brand associations. There is a clear connection between playing attractive football and generating increased revenue from sponsorships. If Juventus can shed its reputation for playing uninspiring football, as was often the case under Max Allegri, neutral fans worldwide will be more inclined to watch their matches. Another factor that affects a team’s value is the market worth of its players, which tends to be higher when the squad is younger. The Bianconeri are now focusing on developing talents like Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Mbangula. As these players continue to excel and their market values rise, Juve’s overall valuation will improve, bringing them closer to Europe’s elite clubs.

Conclusion

Juventus’ decline from the top of the list of Europe’s most valuable clubs in terms of earnings was gradual, so they need to adopt a patient approach to rebuilding their value.