Juventus have been drawn against Real Madrid in their first knockout phase match of the Club World Cup. Despite suffering a heavy defeat in their most recent game, the men in black and white have had a generally positive campaign so far. The team had already secured qualification to the knockout stages before their loss against Manchester City, and expectations remain that they can progress well in the tournament.

Although Juventus are preparing confidently for its encounter with Madrid, few observers are convinced that it will be able to eliminate the Spanish giants. Real Madrid remain favourites to advance, given their experience and quality at this stage of the competition. Nonetheless, Juventus will approach the game with determination and belief in their own abilities.

Juventus Face Key Injury Setback

The team, however, will have to do so without one of its important players. Nicolo Savona was forced off the field during the match against Manchester City after sustaining an injury. While eager to return as soon as possible, Savona will not feature again in the Club World Cup this season. This is a significant blow for Juventus, who will need to find a suitable replacement for the remainder of the competition.

Coach Igor Tudor now faces a challenging selection dilemma. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Federico Gatti is working hard to regain fitness in time for the next game, but remains a major doubt. Should Gatti be unavailable, Tudor may be compelled to deploy a back three consisting of Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu and Alberto Costa. Alternatively, there is a possibility that Daniele Rugani could be given the nod to start.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Juventus Seek Solutions Despite Setbacks

The absence of Savona undoubtedly weakens Juventus’ defensive options, but the club’s stature and experience mean that they should be able to overcome these challenges. The players and coaching staff will be motivated to find solutions and put in a strong performance against Real Madrid.

As Juventus prepare for this crucial fixture, they will look to maintain their resilience and team spirit. Despite the odds, they will aim to deliver a performance worthy of their proud history and continue their journey in the Club World Cup.