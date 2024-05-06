Despite settling for a draw against Roma, Juventus are now ever closer to achieving Champions League qualification.

The Bianconeri currently sit third in the Serie A standings with 66 points. Last night’s result allowed them to preserve their six-point gap over the Giallorossi who currently lie in 5th place.

Bologna reside between the two with 64 points. The status quo was preserved on this front, as the Emilians also settled for a goalless draw against Torino on Friday.

But with Serie A earning an extra spot for next season’s Champions League edition, all three clubs are currently sitting in the UCL zone.

However, Atalanta are preparing to launch an onslaught and take advantage of the recent results to climb their way up the ranks.

La Dea are now 6th in the table with 57 points, but they have two extra matches in hand, beginning with a contest against the already-relegated Salernitana this evening.

Therefore, Tuttosport explains how Juventus can mathematically secure qualification to Europe’s elite club competition.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri can finish the job with a win over Salernitana next Sunday at the Allianz Stadium.

But even if Max Allegri’s men fail to beat the Granata, they can still book their UCL ticket depending on the outcome of the direct clash between Atalanta and Roma which will be played on the same day.

If the Orobici were to beat Daniele De Rossi’s side, it would be enough for the Old Lady to qualify regardless of the result against Salernitana, thanks to their superior head-to-head record against Roma.

On the other hand, Juventus would need a single point against Salernitana to qualify if Atalanta and Roma end their match in a draw.