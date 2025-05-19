MILAN, ITALY - MARCH 11: The UEFA Champions League trophy is cleaned as it is displayed on a plinth at the side of the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Internazionale Milano and Feyenoord at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 11, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After beating Udinese on Sunday, Juventus made a major leap towards booking their place in the next edition of the Champions League, but they still have to finish the job next weekend in Venice.

Napoli and Inter will continue their epic Scudetto battle which went down to the wire, while Atalanta have already secured third place with two rounds to spare, leaving Juventus, Roma and Lazio fighting for the last remaining UCL spot.

The Bianconeri currently have the advantage as they sit in 4th place, one point ahead of the Giallorossi, while the Biancocelesti are two points adrift.

Juventus can reach Champions League by beating Venezia

Therefore, Igor Tudor’s men can spare themselves and their supporters all agonising calculations by simply beating Venezia and resigning them to Serie B.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men are 19th in the table, two points away from safety, so they already have one foot in the second division.

What if Juventus draw

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While the first scenario is straightforward, the second is a bit more complicated, as it would hinge on other results. If Juventus settle for a draw in Venice, so would need a favour from their crosstown rivals Torino who will be hosting Roma at the same time.

If Claudio Ranieri’s men fail to beat the Granata, then Juventus will qualify regardless. It should also be noted that a Juventus draw would be enough to rule Lazio out of the equation.

What if Juventus Lose

Finally, if Juventus suffer a shocking defeat to Venezia (but not by more than two goals), they can still qualify as long as Roma and Lazio don’t win.

But if Juve suffer a heavy loss (by more than two goals), they can qualify if Roma are beaten and Lazio fail to win against Lecce.