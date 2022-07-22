Paredes
How can Juventus sign PSG star Leandro Paredes?

July 22, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus has a long-standing interest in Leandro Paredes, and he remains the man that Max Allegri wants on his team.

The Argentinian midfielder is currently on the books of PSG, and the French club is open to cashing in on him.

They want to offload some of their players, and he is among them, but that doesn’t mean he will leave them cheaply.

Juve wants to bolster its midfield even though they have added the likes of Paul Pogba and Denis Zakaria to the group in the last six months.

More additions are expected, but Juve is struggling to meet PSG’s asking price for Paredes.

The French club has not warmed up to the idea of getting Moise Kean in exchange, according to Calciomercato, and Juve has to decide on a new way to land their man.

The report claims the first step the Bianconeri must take is offloading Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey because they earn too much.

If they leave, the club will free up space in their wages to add him to the group, and now it will be time to sort out the transfer fee between both clubs.

Paredes will make more impact on our team than Arthur and Ramsey has done, and he has a better fitness record.

But we must offload them, and it might need us to agree to subsidise their salaries for a period while they play at another team on loan.

