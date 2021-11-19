How Can Juventus Turn This Season Around?

Nothing lasts forever. Though Juventus enjoyed a pretty remarkable period during the 2010s, no one thought that it would continue with no end in sight. But still, that doesn’t make the fall any less painful. The Old Lady won nine league titles in a row, yet, in the space of what feels like no time at all, they’ve entered a period of difficulty that they need to drag themselves out of. The question is: will they be able to do it? One thing’s for sure — if you can dominate a league for close to a decade, then you can find a way to win football matches again.

In this blog, we’re going to run through a few suggestions that’ll hopefully put Juventus back on the path towards glory.

Focus on the Champions League

Juventus are way, way off the pace in Serie A, and even the most optimistic fans would have to admit that the league title is out of reach. Indeed, at this rate, challenging for a top-four Champions League spot seems a little ambitious. However, there is another way they might enter Europe's top football competition next year: winning it this time out. They've won all their games in the group stage so far, including against Premier League contenders Chelsea. Could they go all the way? Stranger things have happened. Not that Juventus necessarily have to win the competition to have a successful campaign. Reaching the latter stages of the Champions League and picking up a few wins against some famous faces would inspire hope.

Invest In Their Youth

There’s much to be said for experience, sure, but there’s a lot of power in having youth on your side, too. Juventus have an age problem at the moment. They have one of the oldest sides in the country at the moment; indeed, only a handful of teams have older teams. There’s obviously a reason why the management stuck with older players — they were, after all, the players that made Juventus so successful in the first place.

But at some point or another, it’s important to make the tough decisions and give the kids a chance. Juventus have a whole host of outstanding young players on their roster. In the coming months, it should be their time to shine. If anything, this is the most logical solution, since if the league title is out of reach this season, then the least you can hope for is that the team is ready to go next season. The experienced players probably won’t deliver another title, not at this stage. But if the younger players are given a chance to develop, then they might!

Stick With Allegri

No one can question Allegri’s success with Juventus. Yes, he may have had a few advantages that made his task easier, but let’s not make mistakes: his trophy haul during his first stint as manager was extremely impressive. And in truth, the weight of expectation that followed his return to the Allianz Stadium was probably too much. The rebuilding job was always going to be extensive. It was not entirely Pirlo’s fault, after all, that he was sacked.

So Juventus should give Allegri the time and space to work. While things aren’t looking too rosy right now, once his ideas have taken hold, things will change. It’s just that this might take a little bit of time. It is unlikely, however, that anything would change should the board sack the manager; the issues run too deep.

Begin to Believe

Finally, let’s remember that belief can go a long way! Or rather, you won’t go anywhere without it. Juventus need a dose of positivity because, at the moment, the atmosphere is pretty poor. A big win, some good performances, or a marquee signing would help to restore some optimism.