Chiesa and Pogba
How Chiesa and Pogba’s return will alter Juventus’ system from January

November 4, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Juventus have missed Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa for much of this season because they have been injured.

The attacker returned to competitive football in the 2-1 loss to PSG this midweek, but Pogba’s Juve debut has been delayed until after the World Cup.

By January, the Bianconeri expects to have both players fit and available to play for them.

Juve remains one of the most underperforming teams in the world this season and Max Allegri has been forced to constantly alter his team in almost every match.

The Bianconeri gaffer has used several formations, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals he will revert to a 4-3-3 system when Chiesa and Pogba return.

With the attacker in the team, he can successfully deploy the formation, with Pogba playing a key role in midfield.

Pogba and Chiesa are two of the quality players we have in our squad and they clearly can make a difference when they are in the team.

Their arrival must bring about a system change because we will only enjoy the best from them if we play a system that suits their strengths.

Allegri must also ensure it is a formation that favours the other 8 outfield players on the team.

