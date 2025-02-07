Juventus has been without Arkadiusz Milik for a significant portion of this season, with the striker suffering an injury during the summer. Initially, Juventus had plans to offload Milik when Thiago Motta took over as manager. However, those plans were disrupted when the Polish forward was sidelined due to injury, and it quickly became evident that his absence would be longer than initially anticipated.

Milik’s injury setback has been a source of frustration for both the player and the club. Despite his best efforts, the forward has been unable to regain full fitness, and in fact, he has suffered two further setbacks in his recovery, prolonging his time out of action. The club had high hopes that he would return to full fitness and contribute to the team, but with each passing week, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will be able to assist Juventus in the near future.

As Juventus strives to maintain a competitive edge in Serie A and European competition, they have been forced to move forward without Milik in the squad. While the club had previously hoped that he would be able to return and play an important role in their season, those plans have been put on hold. Juventus has now adjusted to life without Milik and has instead worked with the players they currently have at their disposal. In fact, they have recently signed a new striker to strengthen their squad, a move that signals their commitment to continuing their campaign with or without the injured forward.

At this stage, Milik’s potential return is still uncertain. According to reports from Il Bianconero, the Polish international remains far from full fitness and is still recovering from his injury. Milik has been back in Poland, where he is working on his rehabilitation, but it seems that he will not be back in action for some time. Juventus has been left with no choice but to focus on the players available to them and try to make the best out of their current situation.

It’s worth noting that Milik’s injury has come as quite a surprise. Initially, the club did not expect his issue to be as serious as it turned out to be. Juventus supporters had hoped that he would make an early return to the fold, but those hopes are now in doubt. As the team moves forward in the current season, it appears that Milik’s absence will continue to be felt. His injury is a blow to Juventus, as they had relied on him to provide depth to their attacking options.