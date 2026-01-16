Juventus continue to explore potential midfield reinforcements as they assess opportunities in the current transfer window. One of the players under consideration is Davide Frattesi, a midfielder who is reportedly keen on a move to Turin and is also a profile that Luciano Spalletti is interested in working with at the Bianconeri.

Juventus interest and player motivation

Frattesi is currently struggling for regular playing time at Inter Milan and is believed to be eager to leave the club as soon as possible. This lack of minutes has played a key role in his willingness to consider a transfer, with Juventus emerging as a preferred destination. The midfielder views a move as an opportunity to revive his role and contribute more consistently at a high level.

Juventus are said to be seriously interested in completing a deal and has been working behind the scenes to evaluate the feasibility of signing him during this window. Any move required the approval of their manager, and that has reportedly been granted, as Spalletti previously enjoyed working with Frattesi during their time together with the Italy national team. This familiarity is seen as a positive factor in the potential transfer.

Despite this mutual interest, the process has not progressed as quickly as either the club or the player would have hoped. Juventus are continuing to weigh its options as it looks to strengthen the squad in a calculated manner rather than rushing into negotiations.

Inter Milan’s position and financial demands

Inter Milan are understood to be open to allowing Frattesi to leave, even if the destination is Juventus, but their conditions remain firm. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have not yet made a concrete effort to add the midfielder to their squad, despite the ongoing speculation.

The report states that Inter values Frattesi at 30m euros and is unwilling to consider a straightforward loan deal. The Nerazzurri would only sanction a temporary move if it includes a clear commitment to sign the midfielder permanently at the end of the season. This obligation is designed to ensure that Inter receive a guaranteed financial return in the summer.

These demands have contributed to the current delay, leaving Juventus to decide whether they are prepared to meet the terms required to bring Frattesi to Turin.