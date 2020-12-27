How close Juventus came to signing brilliant young Chelsea target

Calciomercato has revealed how close Juventus was to signing Erling Haaland before he moved to Borussia Dortmund.

The Norwegian has emerged as one of the best young forwards in the world, and as he continues to shine, he might play for the Bianconeri one day.

But that may have happened sooner if things had been different.

He is still a target of Juventus, but the report says that he was close to joining them before moving to Germany.

Juve had been doing all the right things and he even attended a game between them and Inter Milan at the time.

He has now moved to Germany where he continues to bang in the goals for Dortmund in fast fashion.

With the Germans struggling to beat Bayern Munich and become the number one team in Germany, Juventus will try again to sign him.

But the report says that Chelsea has joined the race for his signature.

The high-spending Blues are looking to win trophies under rookie manager, Frank Lampard and they will continue to back him heavily in the transfer market.

It remains unclear when Haaland will want to move again and how much Dortmund will ask for his sale.