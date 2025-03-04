Juventus considered numerous managerial options before ultimately deciding to replace Max Allegri at the end of last season. The club has been linked with several potential candidates, and reports have already begun speculating about possible replacements for Thiago Motta, despite him only recently taking charge. Juve’s managerial instability has been evident in recent years, with three different coaches in as many seasons before they eventually stuck with Allegri for three terms. However, even with his extended stay, the team made little progress under his leadership.

Motta took over in the summer, and as an ex-midfielder himself, he is now experiencing first-hand the magnitude of the challenge at Juventus. The Bianconeri remain one of the most prestigious clubs in Italian football history, carrying an expectation of success that few other teams in the country can match. However, in recent seasons, they have struggled to reclaim their dominance, and the pressure on any manager in the dugout remains immense. While it is still early days in his tenure, there is a possibility that Juventus may not be able to afford Motta all the time he needs to implement his ideas fully.

This uncertainty has led to fresh speculation about potential successors, with one name emerging in reports once again—Xavi. The former Barcelona midfielder had a stint as head coach at his old club, guiding them to a La Liga title before stepping down at the end of last season. Given his experience managing a top European side and his deep understanding of tactical football, it is unsurprising that he continues to be linked with major coaching jobs across the continent. Juventus were reportedly in discussions with him in the past, leading to suggestions that he could be considered again if Motta’s position becomes unstable.

(Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb firmly dismisses this notion, stating that there is no real possibility of Xavi becoming the next Juventus manager. One of the main reasons cited is that the club still trusts Motta to lead them forward. Additionally, Xavi himself is not in a rush to take on a new job, as he is carefully evaluating his options before committing to another managerial project. Just as the summer links between Juventus and Xavi lacked credibility, the latest rumours are similarly unfounded.

For now, Motta remains secure in his position and can focus on his work without the distraction of managerial speculation. He deserves more time to build his project, and Juventus would be wise to grant him at least another season to shape the team in his vision. Constantly changing managers has not brought stability or success in recent years, and sticking with Motta could be the best long-term decision for the club.