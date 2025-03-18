Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly one of the managers Juventus is considering as a potential replacement for Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri are actively searching for a new manager and are confident that their next coach will significantly improve the team.

Although it is unlikely that Motta will be sacked before the season ends, it seems improbable that he will be given another season at the helm. Juventus is determined to build a better squad, and Motta is fully aware that at the club, the expectation is clear: win trophies or leave.

In truth, Juventus has been unusually patient with Motta and could have replaced him with another manager sooner. However, despite their best efforts to give him time to turn things around, the last two losses for Juve suggest that the players have lost faith in their manager. This is a concerning sign, particularly as the club is accustomed to success and cannot afford to waste any more time.

ANSA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

De Zerbi, currently managing Olympique Marseille, is a coach with a growing reputation, though he is arguably more respected outside of Italy than within his home country. According to Calciomercato, Juventus’ interest in De Zerbi is still in its early stages, and the former Brighton boss is content with his current role at OM. However, should Juventus decide to make a serious move for him, it would be challenging for De Zerbi to turn down the opportunity, as Juventus remains a dream club for many Italian managers.

While De Zerbi would undoubtedly be a solid appointment for Juventus, there is a sense that he needs to secure a major league trophy before being considered for the role. This would provide him with the necessary experience and credibility to succeed at a club of Juventus’ stature.