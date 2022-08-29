How Danilo is the key to Juventus attempt to sign a new left-back

Juventus allowed Luca Pellegrini to leave the club on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt weeks ago.

The youngster had been the club’s main rival to Alex Sandro for the left-back spot.

His departure means the Brazilian no longer has competition for a place in the Bianconeri team.

However, it makes little sense for Juve to have just one left-back for the entire campaign.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri considers Danilo one player that can fill in that position.

However, it is not the only spot the former Manchester City player can play.

It claims he can also play in midfield and central defence, meaning Max Allegri now has an option for each of those positions.

However, the Juve gaffer could decide to use him predominantly as a centre-back.

In this case, they might be forced to sign a new left-back, even though Mattia De Sciglio can also fill in at that spot.

Juve FC Says

We need to have a solid squad in place before this transfer window closes because it would be a very long season.

Ideally, every spot on our team should have at least two players. Danilo’s versatility means he can play in several positions, but if there are too many injuries, he would still not cover more than one spot per game.