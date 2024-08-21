Danilo was a surprise omission from the Juventus squad for their opening Serie A match against Como.

Although he remains the club captain, Thiago Motta opted to give the armband to Federico Gatti in his first official match as Juve’s manager.

Danilo had an extended break due to his involvement in a summer tournament with Brazil.

Despite returning to the squad well before the season started, fans expected him to be included in the starting XI for the Como game.

However, Motta made some unexpected decisions by selecting other defenders, and Danilo was supportive of the choice.

According to Calciomercato, Danilo continues to place his trust in the new manager following his appointment.

The Brazilian defender believes that Motta will always select the best lineup for each match and is not concerned about his own playing time.

Danilo’s priority is the team’s success, and he is committed to offering his support in the dressing room, whether or not he is on the pitch.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been an exemplary club leader and knows a new manager may not fancy him as a starter.

However, he has the right attitude towards the new coach, and hopefully, he will get chance to play for the team again soon.