How Di Maria and Vlahovic are forming a good partnership at Juventus

Angel di Maria and Dusan Vlahovic are arguably two of the best attackers at Juventus this season and they have delivered some fine performances when they are on the field.

The Argentinian joined as a free agent at the start of the season and continues to do very well on the pitch when he is in black and white.

Injuries have limited both players’ impact on the Juve team, with Vlahovic only returning from an injury that kept him out of action since before the World Cup.

Di Maria has been more available, but he also often misses games because of one physical issue or another.

Both men are now set to play together as often as possible after putting their fitness problems behind them.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims their partnership is very important to the black and whites in this tough period.

It reveals in the four games both attackers have played together, Vlahovic has scored five times for Juventus.

Juve FC Says

This number shows that Vlahovic thrives when Di Maria is on the field and we need to combine them in the same starting XI as much as possible.

Hopefully, they have truly put their injury problems behind them as we seek to end this season on a very good note.