Earlier in the summer, Angel Di Maria appeared reluctant to join Juventus. The winger had just ended a seven-year collaboration with Paris Saint Germain, and was looking to embark on one last European adventure before returning to Argentina.

Nonetheless, the situation has completely changed by now. Not just did the 34-year-old accept the Old Lady’s proposal, but he’s now reportedly acting as an agent on the club’s behalf.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Leandro Paredes is eager to join the Bianconeri after being convinced by Di Maria. The two Argentines played side-by-side in the French capital, and are hoping to reunite in Turin.

The source claims that the veteran winger told his younger compatriot about a potentially winning squad at Juventus, as well as a pleasant locker room.

But while Paredes has already accepted the switch, all he can do is wait while hoping that Juventus and PSG manage to reach an agreement over his transfer.

The 27-year-old has one year left in his contract, so his should be available for a relatively low fee. However, the Italians must first make room for him in the squad and on the wage bill by offloading either Adrien Rabiot or Arthur Melo.

The midfielder has some Serie A experience under his belt having represented Empoli and Roma between 2015 and 2017.