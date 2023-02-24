How Di Maria’s agent is respecting Juventus over his future

Angel di Maria has had a good few months after winning the World Cup in Qatar and becoming a source of inspiration at Juventus.

Last night, he singlehandedly helped the Bianconeri to make the next round of the Europa League with a hat-trick.

These nights make clubs envy Juve for having him in their squad and because he signed only a one-year deal, clubs have shown interest in him.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals his entourage has refused to discuss with suitors for now out of respect for Juve.

He is enjoying life at the club and does not believe it makes sense to be discussing a potential move away, even as a potential free agent.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is an exemplary professional who has a great life on the pitch and outside of it, so he is one player we would love to keep.

At the moment, other issues are important to the leaders, so talks about a new deal have not started.

However, we expect him to understand the situation and stay committed until we can discuss a new deal, which will happen before this campaign finishes, as his performance has shown he is worth keeping in Turin.