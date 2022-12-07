How did Juventus first day back in training go?

Juventus returned to training yesterday as they bid to continue their fine run of form in 2023 and perhaps challenge for the league title.

The Bianconeri started this season poorly, but they hit top form just before the break and are currently on a run of six consecutive league wins.

It has pushed them to third on the league table and 10 points behind Napoli, who top the standings.

Their players have been on a break since the World Cup began and have now returned to prepare to continue the season next year.

The Bianconeri will face Arsenal in a friendly game this month and they intend to be in shape and show that in the fixture.

A club statement via Football Italia reveals how their first day back went. It reads:

“A long phase of preparation begins, which will lead the Bianconeri back to restarting their season at the beginning of January away at Cremonese, with a friendly match on Saturday 17th December in London against Arsenal already confirmed.

“On the pitch this afternoon, the team worked on technical drills in pairs and on ball possession.

“Tomorrow, we go again, this time in double sessions, the first of which will be in the morning.”

Juve FC Says

It is just the first day and we do not expect much to be done by the players as they have been resting for some time now.

However, in the coming days, they will be subjected to more strenuous exercises to speed up their preparations.