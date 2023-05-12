How did the Italian media rate Pogba’s performance against Sevilla?

Paul Pogba played a pivotal role as Juventus earned a 1-1 draw in their Europa League semi-final first leg against Sevilla in Turin yesterday.

The midfielder still did not start this fixture and was subbed on with 20 minutes left to play as the Black and Whites looked to earn passage to the competition’s final.

When Pogba was subbed on, Juve were trailing by a lone goal and he helped them make life hard for Sevilla as they searched for the equaliser.

Pogba was involved in most of the good things that happened for the black and whites in the minutes he spent on the pitch.

His hard work eventually paid off as he laid on the assist that Federico Gatti who scored a late leveller for the Bianconeri and he was praised by the Italian media as curated by Football Italia

La Gazzetta dello Sport said, “A backheel, then a header assist for Gatti: he’s back.”

Tuttosport added: “The first signs of the Octopus.”

While Corriere dello Sport said: “As in Bergamo, he enters the match with profit and gives Gatti’s header for the equaliser.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been improving his fitness for us in the last few games and the midfielder is a player we can trust to do well when he finally reaches full fitness.