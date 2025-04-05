Juventus are approaching a crucial stage of their season, with five challenging fixtures ahead that could determine whether they secure a top-four finish. Under the guidance of new manager Igor Tudor, every match has taken on increased significance, beginning with a tough away trip.

AS Roma vs Juventus

This upcoming fixture is set to be one of the most important matches of the season. Tudor will be keen to prove his capabilities, and this game offers the platform to do just that. It is expected to be a tactical battle, with both sides fighting for a Champions League spot. Given the quality and motivation on both sides, it is difficult to make a firm positive prediction, and a draw may represent a fair outcome.

Juventus vs Lecce

Juventus were left frustrated in the reverse fixture, as Lecce secured a late goal to snatch a draw. That result saw Juventus drop valuable points, and they will be determined to put things right. The Bianconeri are expected to respond with greater urgency, especially considering their position in the league and the significance of every remaining game.

Parma vs Juventus

The previous meeting between these two teams ended 2-2, in a game where Juventus arguably should have done better. As the season nears its conclusion, there is now added pressure to avoid similar slip-ups. With Tudor in charge and the importance of three points becoming more pressing, this is another opportunity for the team to show improvement and resolve.

Juventus vs Monza

Monza are not enjoying the best of seasons, and this fixture represents a home advantage that Juventus must make count. With their need for wins increasing each week, the expectation will be that the Bianconeri take full control of this encounter and avoid any unnecessary complications.

Bologna vs Juventus

This match presents one of the toughest challenges remaining for Juventus. Bologna are also in the hunt for a top-four finish, making this a direct battle between rivals. It is considered the second most difficult match in the next set of fixtures, and the nature of Bologna’s challenge means there is a fair chance Juventus could struggle in this one.

As Juventus heads into these games, the pressure is firmly on. Tudor will need to draw the best out of his players and show tactical flexibility, as every match now carries weight. Each result could ultimately define how this season is remembered.