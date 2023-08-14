Despite all circulating rumors linking him with a Juventus exit, Dusan Vlahovic has found his smile back.

By the end of last season, the Serbian sported a sour mood while failing to offer valuable contributions on the pitch.

But this summer, the 23-year-old seems to be in a noticeably brighter spirit. The striker managed to bag a couple of goals against Juventus Next Gen and also scored a late goal against Real Madrid in Orlando.

In the final pre-season friendly, the former Fiorentina star couldn’t find the back of the net against Atalanta, nonetheless, his display was productive overall.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Vlahovic has regained his enthusiasm thanks to a positive medical visit to Munich.

The Serbian international has been dealing with a recurring groin problem that hindered his performances over the last year or so.

But luckily, the player received positive updates following his recent medical consultation.

The report suggests that Vlahovic has finally put behind this nightmare that took its toll on his displays on the pitch.

Therefore, this development has served as a boost for the player from a physical and mental perspective.

Now we shall see whether Vlahovic will ply his trade in Turin next or join a new club to make room for Romelu Lukaku at Juventus.