Dusan Vlahovic is enjoying an exceptional season, defying the expectations of many fans and neutral observers who had written him off. With the final months of his contract approaching, the Serbian striker has showcased remarkable form for Juventus, consistently delivering decisive performances for the Bianconeri.

A Prolific Substitute

Vlahovic’s statistics this season are impressive. He has scored four goals in just four appearances, which is slightly fewer than Erling Haaland’s total, but what makes his achievement remarkable is the efficiency with which he has found the net. All of his goals have come as a substitute, making him one of the most lethal impact players in Europe at present.

He was handed a start against Inter Milan but failed to score, only to return to the bench against Borussia Dortmund and score twice, demonstrating his ability to influence games in limited minutes. According to Football Italia, Vlahovic currently averages a goal every 35 minutes of competitive action this season. This efficiency surpasses other top forwards, including Harry Kane, who scores every 47 minutes, Haaland at 70 minutes, and Kylian Mbappe, who finds the net every 74 minutes.

Golden Boot Contention

This early-season form suggests that Vlahovic could be a serious contender for the Serie A Golden Boot, provided he maintains his fitness and continues to perform at such a high level. His combination of timing, positioning, and finishing ability has made him a constant threat, and his performances offer Juventus a reliable attacking option even when he is not starting matches.

Fans will be hopeful that he can sustain this level of output, particularly as Juventus look to strengthen its position in both domestic and European competitions. If Vlahovic continues to score at this pace, he could turn a season that began with uncertainty into one of personal triumph and potentially elevate his standing among Europe’s elite strikers.

For now, the focus remains on maintaining fitness, consistency, and sharpness, but the early signs are promising. Vlahovic has simply been brilliant, and with more opportunities and minutes on the pitch, he could well end the season as one of the standout forwards in Serie A and across Europe.