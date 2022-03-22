How Dybala’s contract negotiations ended in a phone call

Unless you’ve been completely away from the internet for the last 24 hours or so, you’ve probably heard the big news by now: Juventus have decided to end all contract negotiation talks with Paulo Dybala’s representatives.

The Argentine is currently running on an expiring contract, and after failing to reach an agreement, the two parties will part ways by the end of the campaign.

Monday turned out to be the decisive the day in the seemingly never-ending saga that has haunted the club for more than a year.

The player’s agent Jorge Antun arrived to the club’s headquarters alongside Dybala’s marketing man Carlos Novel for a crunch meeting with the hierarchy.

The gathering lasted for almost two hours, with Dybala’s representatives leaving without reaching an agreement.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero. the hierarchy explained to Antun and Novel the club’s new project, while clearly stating that Dybala is no longer at the center of it.

When the striker’s agent left the headquarters, a final decision was yet to be made. However, that didn’t last for long.

As the report explains, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini called Antun later in the day to inform him that the club no longer intends to proceed in the negotiations.

Ultimately, this phone call has apparently spelled the end of Dybala’s seven-year stint in Turin.