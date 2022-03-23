How Dybala’s departure affects Morata’s future at Juventus

Even though it will take us weeks or even months to fully comprehend the backlash of Paulo Dybala’s departure, news reports are already trying to anticipate what will Max Allegri’s frontline look like next season.

It now seems that the Argentine’s exit could affect the future of his friend and teammate Alvaro Morata.

The Spaniard has been on loan in Turin for the last two campaigns. Although the Bianconeri have already spent 20 million euros on his services, the deal with Atletico Madrid states that they have to splash another 35 millions to maintain the player on a permanent basis, taking the operation’s total to 55 millions.

Although this sounds like a hefty price when taking into account the striker’s inconsistent displays, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is apparently adamant on sealing a deal, especially following Dybala’s departure.

With La Joya out of the picture, the Old Lady is already searching for a replacement. Therefore, Morata’s potential departure would in turn create another hole in the frontline.

So as Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) explains, the Bianconeri will try to reach an agreement with Atletico who are apparently willing to negotiate.

Juventus will be hoping to earn a discount from the Spanish capital club, in a scenario that would definitely see the striker lingering in Turin.