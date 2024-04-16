Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has suffered a cruciate ligament injury, which could force Juventus to alter some of their summer plans.

Unfortunately for the Scotsman, the test results detected a serious injury, possibly ruling him out until 2025.

The 24-year-old is an attacking midfielder who has a knack for scoring goals. He recently emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri, especially if his Bologna coach Thiago Motta were to take the reins at Continassa.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had even met Ferguson’s agent last month to discuss a potential summer transfer.

The Italian giants had identified the Scotland international as a less expensive alternative to their main midfield target Teun Koopmeiners

But as the source tells it, this prospect is now highly unlikely, as the club won’t be keen to invest in an injured player.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will likely have to shift their attention back to Koopmeiners whose price tag has reportedly reached 60 million euros.

The alternative for the Dutchman could be his Atalanta teammate Ederson. The 24-year-old Brazilian also has an eye for goal as evidenced by his seven strikes this season.

Moreover, Ferguson’s injury could also prompt Juventus to satisfy the demands of Adrien Rabiot and his mother/agent Veronique.

The Frenchman is currently running on an expiring contract and admitted that his future could lie elsewhere.

But if they manage to secure Champions League football, the Bianconeri will still stand a chance of maintaining the 29-year-old’s services beyond the current campaign.