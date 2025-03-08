Juventus has been linked with a move for Sandro Tonali, with some reports even suggesting they could offer Douglas Luiz plus cash to convince Newcastle United to part ways with the Italian midfielder.

Tonali has established himself as one of the top players in the Premier League, and his status as a world-class Italian talent naturally makes him an attractive target for Juventus. When he was at AC Milan, a transfer to the Bianconeri would have been extremely complicated due to the rivalry between the two clubs. However, now that he is in England, the situation is different, and Juventus could have a better chance of securing his signature.

Despite this, signing Tonali will not be straightforward. Newcastle paid a hefty fee to bring him to St James’ Park, and he remains one of their most valuable assets. Convincing the Magpies to sell will require a significant financial commitment, and Juventus would need to present an offer that truly tempts the Premier League side.

The Italian giants have long prioritised signing top domestic talent, and Tonali fits the profile of a player who could become a key part of their midfield for years to come. However, just how serious is their interest?

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Juventus’ pursuit of Tonali is not as advanced as some media outlets have suggested. At this stage, it remains more of an idea rather than a concrete plan, meaning there have been no official talks or offers made.

Tonali remains one of the finest Italian players in the game, and if he ever decides to return to Serie A, Juventus must do everything in their power to bring him to Turin. For now, though, it appears that any potential deal is still in the early stages of speculation rather than serious negotiations.