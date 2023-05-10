How Giuntoli will usher in a new era at Juventus: The possible names

While all reports indicate that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is on the cusp of joining Juventus, fans and observers alike are beginning to wonder how the squad will shape up following his appointment.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, the Bianconeri squad will become younger and more financially sustainable under the guidance of the 51-year-old.

On the contract-renewal front, Juan Cuadrado will most certainly leave Turin following the expiry of his deal, while Angel Di Maria is increasingly likely to stay as his family is happy with life in Turin.

As for Adrien Rabiot, his future largely depends on Champions League qualification which remains uncertain at this stage due to the club’s never-ending legal troubles.

Concerning the transfer market, Cornacchia believes Juventus will sign a new fullback/wingback, especially following Mattia De Sciglio’s injury. Andrea Cambiaso should rejoin the squad in the summer, but his return won’t be sufficient on its own.

Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresnada are some of the most prominent options, while Villarreal’s Pau Torres is the favorite candidate for the centre-back role.

In the middle of the mark, Davide Frattesi remains the club’s primary target even in the absence of Champions League football. Moreover, Nicolò Rovella should replace Leandro Paredes.

In attack, the report doesn’t rule out Dusan Vlahovic’s departure, especially if the club receives a lucrative offer. In this case, West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could be a like-to-like replacement.