Juventus remains interested in Mason Greenwood, who is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of this season.

The attacker has been on loan at Getafe in La Liga after being sidelined from the United first team due to off-field issues.

Greenwood has rejuvenated his career at the La Liga club and is also being considered for a move by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Juventus is contemplating a return to a 4-3-3 formation, and Greenwood could slot into a front three alongside Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Englishman might be open to the move because Juventus is one of the top clubs on the continent, and he does not have a future at Manchester United.

However, according to a report on Calciomercato, for him to secure a transfer to Juventus, he must not demand more than 4 million euros per year in wages.

Juventus is looking to reduce its wage budget, and it will not have much money to spend on any player when the season ends.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood is still just 22 and the attacker has so much of his career ahead of him that he might be a smart signing for us.