How Icardi missed out on a January move to Juventus

Mauro Icardi has long been linked with a move to Juventus, and he came close to joining the Bianconeri in the last transfer window.

Juve added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad as they look to add more goals to it in this second half of the season.

But the Bianconeri could have brought the former Inter Milan striker back to Serie A before a swoop for the Serbian.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals PSG offered Icardi to them in December, but Juve didn’t get serious about signing him.

This is probably because they already looked forward to adding Vlahovic to Max Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC says

Icardi is one of the most accomplished attackers we could add to our squad, but Vlahovic will also be a hit at the Allianz Stadium.

However, we might still sign the Argentinian, considering that the future of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata remains unclear.

Morata’s loan spell ends when the season finishes, while Dybala could be out of a contract at the same time.

If we lose any of them, the club could return to add Icardi to the group.

We don’t expect him to struggle if he joins, considering how he dominated Serie A before leaving the competition.

It would be interesting to see if he wears the Juve shirt one day after all these transfer links.